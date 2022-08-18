Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $4.59 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

EQC opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.51 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

