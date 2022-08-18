Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $853,000 Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,400 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Celestica worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after buying an additional 939,852 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 255,768 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 1,828,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,301 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 461,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLS opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Citigroup raised Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

