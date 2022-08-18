Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.18% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EBMT. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

