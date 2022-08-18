Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 1,588,993 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588,993 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.30% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 89.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,426,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,513,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Stock Performance

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 469.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

(Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.