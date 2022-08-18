Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $44,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $101.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.