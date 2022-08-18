Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,417 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

