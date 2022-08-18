Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $142,000 in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.2 %

About Clean Energy Fuels

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.