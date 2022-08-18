Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $342,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

HPQ opened at $34.31 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

