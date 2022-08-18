Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,284 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

