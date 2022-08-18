Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.68 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 1.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 635,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 535,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $87.24 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

