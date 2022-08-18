Bret Kidd Buys 5,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bret Kidd acquired 5,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,191.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,816.20.

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.72 and a 52 week high of C$2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$216.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTRH shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

