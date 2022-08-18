BRF (NYSE:BRFS) PT Raised to $2.80

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

BRFS stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. BRF has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

