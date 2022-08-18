BRF (NYSE:BRFS) PT Raised to $2.80

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.
BRF Stock Down 4.1 %
BRFS stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. BRF has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.