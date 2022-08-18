Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Shares Down 2.8%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270.40 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 273.60 ($3.31). Approximately 391,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 713,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.60 ($3.40).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 440 ($5.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2,931.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 315.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 10.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $3.64. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

