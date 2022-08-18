Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $74,279.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,226,187.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BWB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 43,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.95 million. Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,031,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 70,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

