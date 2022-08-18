Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 41,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 71,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,670. The company has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

