Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) PT at $112.70

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,153,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,655,000 after buying an additional 105,237 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.66. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

