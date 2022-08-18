Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $311.30

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $251.47 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.89 and its 200 day moving average is $254.93. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

