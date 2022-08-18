Brokers Set Expectations for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Enthusiast Gaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Institutional Trading of Enthusiast Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

