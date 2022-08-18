Brokers Set Expectations for Genesco Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genesco in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. Genesco has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 80.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

