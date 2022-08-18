Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Raised by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,229.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

