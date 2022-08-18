Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 16,964 shares.The stock last traded at $24.30 and had previously closed at $25.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.