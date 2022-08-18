BTIG Research Boosts i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $34.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research to $34.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.29 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $784.13 million, a P/E ratio of -36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

See Also

