BullPerks (BLP) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

BullPerks (BLP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One BullPerks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. BullPerks has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $180,176.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BullPerks has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00718779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BullPerks Coin Profile
BullPerks’ total supply is 299,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,157,131 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.
BullPerks Coin Trading
