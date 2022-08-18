BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 10,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,677,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $16,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $9,690.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($2.48). BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 143.84%.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

