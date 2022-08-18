Burp (BURP) Price Tops $0.0042

Burp (BURP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Burp has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Burp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Burp has a total market capitalization of $330,727.80 and $80,341.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004339 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00067981 BTC.

Burp Profile

Burp is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

