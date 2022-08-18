Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CBT stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.33. 335,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,918. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cabot has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.41.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.
In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
