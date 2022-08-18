CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.65.
CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
CAE Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$26.55 on Thursday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
