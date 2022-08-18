CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.65.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$26.55 on Thursday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$948.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.4000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.