Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.40). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calithera Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($11.70) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.84) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $404,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

