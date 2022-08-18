Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 3422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Specifically, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $101,282.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,880.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $69,870.57. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,928.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,173 shares of company stock worth $485,040 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 8.4 %

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

