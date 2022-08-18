Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.30 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

CMBM stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $539.20 million, a PE ratio of 86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.