Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$59.25 at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$59.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.97.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$47.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$42.69 and a 12 month high of C$62.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.86.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.