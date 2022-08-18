Cannation Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.00 (CNNC)

Cannation (CNNC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Cannation has a total market capitalization of $6,399.38 and approximately $12.00 worth of Cannation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cannation has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Cannation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 42-coin (42) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,277.59 or 1.79999999 BTC.
- ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Cannation Profile
CNNC is a coin. Cannation’s total supply is 2,476,893 coins. Cannation’s official website is www.cannationcoin.com.
Cannation Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cannation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cannation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.