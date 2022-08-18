Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -15.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.89.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
