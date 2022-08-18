Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -15.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.89.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

