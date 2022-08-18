Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

PRQR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares during the last quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

