Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.65. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

About Unity Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

