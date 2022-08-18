Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.
Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.65. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
