Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $630.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after buying an additional 8,927,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,927 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Recommended Stories

