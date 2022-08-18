Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $12.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.02. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $12.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.5 %

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

OVV stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

