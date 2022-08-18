Carbon Coin (CXRBN) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Carbon Coin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,348.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004310 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067809 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

CXRBN is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

