Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Shares Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 7.29% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,517. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

