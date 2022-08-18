CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Desjardins

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CHHHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CareRx from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CareRx from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get CareRx alerts:

CareRx Price Performance

CHHHF opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.