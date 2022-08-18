Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO D Christian Koch Sells 7,272 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

D Christian Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.80. 338,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

