Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 167,755 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 160,862 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,707. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

