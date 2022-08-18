Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

