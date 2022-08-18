Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Argus

Investment analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $363.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $488,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,746.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,178,258 shares of company stock valued at $46,804,174. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,746 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

