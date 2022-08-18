Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Senior Officer Sells C$28,350.00 in Stock

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Miller sold 40,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,780.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.69. 21,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,252. The stock has a market cap of C$148.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

