Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Senior Officer Sells C$28,350.00 in Stock

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Miller sold 40,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,780.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.69. 21,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,252. The stock has a market cap of C$148.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
About Cathedral Energy Services
