CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 152,874 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.92.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,590 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $3,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

