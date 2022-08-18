CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $168.07 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003829 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129392 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00034339 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00067990 BTC.
CEEK VR Profile
CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.
CEEK VR Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
