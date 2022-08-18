Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Sells $639,588.15 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 270,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 1,088,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

