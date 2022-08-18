Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Down 7.7%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.72 and last traded at $33.92. 9,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 535,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

CLDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

