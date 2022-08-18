Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,300 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 976,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Cellectis stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

