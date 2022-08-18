Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,300 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 976,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.
Cellectis stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
